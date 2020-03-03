NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of NextCure worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXTC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

NXTC opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. NextCure Inc has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.