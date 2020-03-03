Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,459 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBL. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra reduced their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.