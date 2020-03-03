NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.06

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $12.49. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 930,345 shares changing hands.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.