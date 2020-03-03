Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Dahdah Sells 2,500 Shares

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 778,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,357,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

