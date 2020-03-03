Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as high as $13.09. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 8,300 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 967.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

