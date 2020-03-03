OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 77.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 185.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

OCFC opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.