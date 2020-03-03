OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,972,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

