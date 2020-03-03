Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Buys 3,215 Shares

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi bought 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,542.50.

OPBK stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

