O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $378.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.80. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

