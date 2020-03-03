Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones Purchases 3,600 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OEC opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

