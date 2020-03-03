Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $60.67 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

