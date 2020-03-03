Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $797.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 995.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

