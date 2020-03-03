Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 152.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of PK opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

