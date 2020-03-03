Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $88.63 on Friday. Park National has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

In other Park National news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $52,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Park National by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Park National by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park National by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

