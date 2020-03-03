Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder John D. Baker II Purchases 1,098 Shares of Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II purchased 1,098 shares of Patriot Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,054.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PATI opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Patriot Transportation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

