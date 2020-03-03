Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

