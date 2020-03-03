Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,882 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

