Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,525 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNW stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

