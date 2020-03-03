Piper Sandler Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.