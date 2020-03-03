Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.51% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

