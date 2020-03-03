Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

