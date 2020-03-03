Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Douglas M. Hunt Sells 1,728 Shares

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $17,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PBYI stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 541,496 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

