Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.69. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 105,459 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Pure Bioscience alerts:

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 422.56% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

About Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.