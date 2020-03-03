Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Issued By First Analysis

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for NeoGenomics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. First Analysis analyst R. Department anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. First Analysis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

