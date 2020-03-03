Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Lifted by Barrington Research

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $826.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Marcus has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marcus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marcus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Marcus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Marcus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

