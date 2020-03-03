QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director Joseph N. Jaggers Buys 23,500 Shares

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE QEP opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. QEP Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $519.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

