Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QLT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT opened at GBX 149.75 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.29. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 121.78 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.