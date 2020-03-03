Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow Acquires 5,000 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,725.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

