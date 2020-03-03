Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUOT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 580.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 807,042 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth about $713,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $796.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Quotient Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

