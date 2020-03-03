Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) versus Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Financial Survey

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 7.31% 4.33% 0.54% Farmers National Banc 27.38% 12.66% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 1.81 $3.43 million N/A N/A Farmers National Banc $130.59 million 3.26 $35.76 million $1.29 11.94

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Randolph Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers National Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Randolph Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.