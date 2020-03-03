Raymond James Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$22.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.61 and a 12-month high of C$22.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

