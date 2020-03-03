Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,222,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.99% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RYAM opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

