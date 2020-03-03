Redde (LON:REDD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Redde PLC (LON:REDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 28167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.93 ($3.29).

Specifically, insider Avril Palmer-Baunack purchased 19,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £50,007.98 ($65,782.66).

Get Redde alerts:

The company has a market cap of $721.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

Redde Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.