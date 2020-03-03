René Branchaud Acquires 17,000 Shares of Maya Gold & Silver Inc (CVE:MYA) Stock

Maya Gold & Silver Inc (CVE:MYA) Director René Branchaud bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at C$146,678.21.

Maya Gold & Silver Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$3.02.

Get Maya Gold & Silver alerts:

About Maya Gold & Silver

Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.