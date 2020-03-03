Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

AIMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.