Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $931.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

