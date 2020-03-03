Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whitecap Resources Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

WCP opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.46. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 258.46%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

