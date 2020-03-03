Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the year.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTMX. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $304.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 530,971 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 393,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.