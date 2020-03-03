Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunomedics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Immunomedics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMMU. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of IMMU opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter worth $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter worth $1,132,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

