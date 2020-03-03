Resideo Technologies Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

