Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.05% of Resolute Forest Products worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 260,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 471,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $316.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RFP. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

