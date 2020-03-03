Reviewing FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and CLPS (OTCMKTS:CLPS)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FalconStor Software and CLPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A CLPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and CLPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $17.84 million 2.24 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A CLPS $64.93 million 0.56 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CLPS.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and CLPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -11.20% N/A -3.05% CLPS N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS has a beta of 6.3, suggesting that its share price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of CLPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CLPS beats FalconStor Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

