Richard A. Manson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) CFO Richard A. Manson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $12,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,897 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZEUS opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

