Robert Chris Jordan Buys 1,770 Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $38,922.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $794,014.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Chris Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investar alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Chris Jordan purchased 169 shares of Investar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $3,718.00.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Investar Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $239.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Investar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.