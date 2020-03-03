Robert Madison Murphy Acquires 2,765 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.