Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £110

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 9,000 ($118.39) to £110 ($144.70) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC cut Flutter Entertainment to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,839 ($116.27).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,706 ($114.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,768.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,202.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,390 ($70.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.