Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 150 to GBX 100. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Royal Mail traded as low as GBX 163.32 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 165.77 ($2.18), with a volume of 357668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.45 ($2.14).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price target (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.33 ($2.21).

In related news, insider Maria da Cunha acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Also, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 631,829 shares of company stock worth $129,572,490.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Royal Mail Company Profile (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

