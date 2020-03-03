RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut RSA Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 528.20 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 542.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Equities research analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4912.2196488 earnings per share for the current year.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.