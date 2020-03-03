Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of SABR opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

