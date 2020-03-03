Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Salem Media Group worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group Inc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 38,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $47,268.90. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 20,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,972.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,186 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 264,246 shares of company stock worth $359,445. 55.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

